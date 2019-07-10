Brokerages Set $46.00 Target Price for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 114 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

SWM opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

