Brokerages Set $5.67 Target Price for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $5.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3,605.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 577,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 807,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

SSKN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 12,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,582. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

