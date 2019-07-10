Brokerages Set E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) PT at $22.00

Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E. W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of SSP opened at $14.99 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $94,332.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litespeed Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 566,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $2,983,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

