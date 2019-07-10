Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at $94.93

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €95.16 ($110.65).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEN3. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

HEN3 opened at €88.60 ($103.02) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.33.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

