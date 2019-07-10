Brokerages Set SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 307,406 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $5,817,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $14,579,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,589,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 103,852 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

