Brokerages Set Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Target Price at $59.25

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $108,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,101.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo bought 300 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,000 shares of company stock worth $87,880 and sold 5,332 shares worth $486,759. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,267,000 after buying an additional 81,517 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $489.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

