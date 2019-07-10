Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Target Price at $233.50

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $6,605,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.86, for a total value of $317,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,532.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,345. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 116.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 205.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $222.53 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.01. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

