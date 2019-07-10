Brokerages Set ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target at $29.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

ZEAL stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $662.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

