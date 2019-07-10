Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

