Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.29. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.03.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,241. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3982 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

