Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBLK shares. ValuEngine lowered Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cowen started coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $391,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,648,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,770 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carbon Black by 240.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 1,748.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 48,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19. Carbon Black has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

