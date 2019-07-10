Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Cavco Industries an industry rank of 237 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

CVCO opened at $153.94 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $261.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.28.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.64. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

