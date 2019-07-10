Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.23, 244,566 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 327,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Specifically, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 486,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,192.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,719,607 shares of company stock worth $13,513,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHAP shares. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

