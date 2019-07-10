Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

