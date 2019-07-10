CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.81. CI Financial shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 163,876 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$526.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.