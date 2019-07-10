Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.94

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and traded as high as $42.76. Ciena shares last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 777,498 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Ciena to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Get Ciena alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $337,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,333 shares of company stock worth $3,462,099. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 175.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.