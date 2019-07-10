Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.63

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and traded as low as $22.96. Cineplex shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 67,328 shares traded.

CGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Stelco from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$364.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$363.75 million. Research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Cineplex’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 201.74%.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

