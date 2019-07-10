Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $342.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $62,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 893.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

