CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $19.42 Per Share

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for CNOOC in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Yu forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $19.42 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNOOC’s FY2020 earnings at $19.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNOOC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of CEO stock opened at $167.78 on Monday. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $142.94 and a 12 month high of $202.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the first quarter worth $96,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the first quarter worth $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the first quarter worth $215,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the first quarter worth $231,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

