Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

CVGI stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $245.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $243.16 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 297,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 197,995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

