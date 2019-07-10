Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $29.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

