Comparing Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) and Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) and Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Habit Restaurants and Papa Murphy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Habit Restaurants 0.47% 2.72% 1.17% Papa Murphy’s 3.77% 6.50% 2.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Habit Restaurants and Papa Murphy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Habit Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75 Papa Murphy’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 72.86%. Given Habit Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Habit Restaurants is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Habit Restaurants and Papa Murphy’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Habit Restaurants $402.15 million 0.65 $2.78 million $0.17 58.53 Papa Murphy’s $126.43 million 0.87 $4.32 million N/A N/A

Papa Murphy’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Habit Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

Habit Restaurants has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Habit Restaurants beats Papa Murphy’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of February 28, 2019, the company had 250 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 4 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Franchise, Company Stores, and Brand Funds. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 1,437 stores, including 1,294 franchised and 106 company-owned stores in 37 states, as well as 12 stores in Canada and 25 stores in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

