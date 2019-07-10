Conceal (CCX) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $460,149.00 and approximately $9,320.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.01208003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00262182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006121 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005171 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 13,938,395 coins and its circulating supply is 3,902,035 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

