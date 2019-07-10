Contrasting Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) & KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enquest and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enquest N/A N/A N/A KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 4.75% 9.18% 4.15%

Volatility and Risk

Enquest has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enquest and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enquest $798.12 million 0.40 N/A N/A N/A KONICA MINOLTA/ADR $9.31 billion 0.50 $290.23 million $1.17 16.02

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Enquest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enquest and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enquest 0 0 0 0 N/A KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Enquest does not pay a dividend. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR beats Enquest on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken. The company also has an interest in the non-operated Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia. In addition, it holds 16 production licenses and 8 production hubs. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 198 million barrels of oil equivalents. Further, it is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; marketing and trading of crude oil; and leasing activities. EnQuest PLC was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It also offers healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, diagnostic ultrasound systems, medical imaging filling systems, medical imaging information workstations, and jaundice meters, as well as offers medical management ICT services. In addition, the company provides measuring instruments, including colorimeters, luminance meters, spectrophotometers, photovoltaic reference cells, and pulse oximeters; lens units and pickup lenses for optical disks; and performance materials comprising TAC films for LCD polarizers, high-precision photo plates, organic light emitting diode (OLED) materials, liquid crystal displays, and OLED lighting products. Further, it offers optical planetariums, digital full-dome systems, and full-dome shows; and manages and operates planetarium facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

