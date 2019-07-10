Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.96

Crescita Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 41500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.81.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:CTX)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases, and their symptoms in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It owns various proprietary drug delivery platforms, including DuraPeel and MMPE that support the development of patented formulations, which facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

