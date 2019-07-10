Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $68.45 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $79.79.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

