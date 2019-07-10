CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $19.39 on Friday. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $596.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.57.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at $4,556,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 505,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,229 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

