CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. FIG Partners downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 53,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,150,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 24,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $522,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,758. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 765.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

