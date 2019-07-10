Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.17, 658,389 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 260,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.95% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

