Dollarama Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.08. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$30.70 and a 12 month high of C$52.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

In other news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.35, for a total transaction of C$580,148.40.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

