Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of EGIF stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

