Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.34). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of EIDX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 45,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 19.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -21.15.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bridgebio Pharma, Inc. bought 1,103,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,622,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,040 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

