Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE:ELD opened at C$8.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.22. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

