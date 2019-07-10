Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.81.

EMP.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Empire from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Empire from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins lowered Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Empire from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$32.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. Empire has a 52-week low of C$22.38 and a 52-week high of C$33.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.