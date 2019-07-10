Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) will report $590.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ensco Rowan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $613.20 million. Ensco Rowan posted sales of $458.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ensco Rowan will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ensco Rowan.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.12 million. Ensco Rowan had a negative net margin of 40.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESV shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ensco Rowan from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale set a $5.00 price objective on Ensco Rowan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Ensco Rowan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ensco Rowan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ensco Rowan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 883,012 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 569,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

ESV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 6,631,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,653. Ensco Rowan has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27.

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

