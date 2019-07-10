Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Entertainment One’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ETO opened at GBX 411.20 ($5.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.48. Entertainment One has a 1-year low of GBX 333.20 ($4.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 485.40 ($6.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.81.

ETO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 623 ($8.14) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Numis Securities boosted their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 502 ($6.56) to GBX 555 ($7.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Entertainment One in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 536.17 ($7.01).

In other news, insider Robert McFarlane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £40,700 ($53,181.76).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

