Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market cap of $73.45 million and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 816,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,043,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,419,746. Insiders have acquired a total of 852,500 shares of company stock worth $383,495 over the last ninety days.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

