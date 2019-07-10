ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 10.45%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary E. Muenster sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $191,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $284,528.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 366.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

