Eterbase (XBASE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $392,818.00

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Eterbase has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eterbase has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, CoinTiger, LATOKEN and DDEX.

Eterbase Profile

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase

Eterbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

