Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.59. Euroseas shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESEA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

