EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) vs. Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Critical Contrast

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -3.65% -0.36% 0.19% Ctrip.Com International 14.70% 3.61% 1.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and Ctrip.Com International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $564.75 million 4.27 -$14.71 million ($1.48) -19.88 Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 4.54 $162.00 million $0.94 40.36

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ctrip.Com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVO Payments and Ctrip.Com International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 1 6 2 0 2.11 Ctrip.Com International 0 5 13 0 2.72

EVO Payments currently has a consensus target price of $27.38, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Volatility & Risk

EVO Payments has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats EVO Payments on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

