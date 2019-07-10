Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.40

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and traded as high as $75.47. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 193,042 shares traded.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,532.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 71,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

