FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $209.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.77.

FDS stock opened at $291.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $326,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total transaction of $775,467.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $1,776,760. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

