Fair Oaks Income Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.01 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FAIR opened at GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.83. Fair Oaks Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

