Financial Comparison: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 1 4 4 0 2.33

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus target price of $15.28, indicating a potential upside of 43.76%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -804.55% -129.67% -38.21% DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $7.62 million 130.46 -$88.29 million ($2.75) -9.81 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 37.34 -$196.14 million ($3.39) -3.14

Voyager Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.