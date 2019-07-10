Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce sales of $270.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.80 million to $280.76 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $274.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of FET stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 65,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,058. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $314.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,885,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 399,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

