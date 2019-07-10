FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Get FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR alerts:

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.