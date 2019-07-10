Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GFTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 895 ($11.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 896 ($11.71).

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 783 ($10.23) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 853.75. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29.

In other news, insider Gavin Slark sold 41,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.83), for a total transaction of £374,860.05 ($489,821.05).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

