Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post sales of $507.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.50 million and the lowest is $504.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $250.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Gray Television stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,283. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gray Television by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 758,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gray Television by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gray Television by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

