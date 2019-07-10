Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post sales of $260.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.64 million. Green Dot posted sales of $258.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. 376,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Green Dot news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $58,953.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,798.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $321,907.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,363 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Green Dot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

